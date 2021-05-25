Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Antonio Brown Officially Signs New Contract With Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is finally headed back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is officially headed back to Tampa Bay, signing his deal with the Buccaneers on Tuesday. 

According to Tampa Bay Time's Rick Stroud, Brown signed his one-year, $6.25 million contract. The signing was delayed due to a lingering knee issue. Brown passed his physical this week, allowing the deal to be finalized. 

Brown had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season. He also caught a one-yard touchdown pass in the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Analyst Ranks Steelers Defense Third in AFC North

Antonio Brown Yet to Sign Bucs Contract Due to Injury

Steelers Eliminating Contact at OTAs

JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Harrison Exchange Words on Legacy

4 Backup Position Battles With Significance

Mailbag: Steelers Youth Movement in the Trenches

Ravens Have Best Odds to Land Julio Jones

Eric Ebron Will Join Elite TE Group in Nashville

3 Steelers Entering Make-or-Break Season

Steelers Would Take Risk by Signing Morgan Moses

USATSI_15392256_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Officially Signs New Contract With Buccaneers

Julio
GM Report

Could Julio Jones Land in the AFC North?

USATSI_15180048_168388034_lowres
News

Analyst Ranks Steelers Defense Third in AFC North

USATSI_15392273_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Yet to Sign New Contract With Buccaneers Due to Injury

2021_RMC_0514ce_1259
News

Steelers Eliminating Contact to Focus on Learning at OTAs

USATSI_15391233_168388034_lowres (2)
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Harrison Exchange Words Over Steelers Legacy

2020_Practice_1119ce_0029
GM Report

4 Backup Position Battles With Significance for Steelers

USATSI_15376386_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Get Shut Out of 2021 Wide Receiver Rankings