Antonio Brown Officially Signs New Contract With Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is finally headed back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is officially headed back to Tampa Bay, signing his deal with the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

According to Tampa Bay Time's Rick Stroud, Brown signed his one-year, $6.25 million contract. The signing was delayed due to a lingering knee issue. Brown passed his physical this week, allowing the deal to be finalized.

Brown had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season. He also caught a one-yard touchdown pass in the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

