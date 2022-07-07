Ravens Re-Sign DE Justin Houston

The Baltimore Ravens get their starting defensive back for another season.

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing defensive end Justin Houston back for a one-year deal, the team announced.

Houston signed with the Ravens in 2021 and started 15 games for Baltimore, finishing with 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He brings 102 career sacks with him into his 12th NFL season.

The four-time Pro Bowler will enter the season at 33-years-old but seems to have plenty left in the tank. Since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, he's recorded 23.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts and Ravens.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett

What to Expect During Steelers Final Month Before Training Camp

Mason Rudolph Reached Out to Larry Ogunjobi

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

Larry Ogunjobi Opens Up About Meeting With Mike Tomlin

Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback