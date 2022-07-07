Ravens Re-Sign DE Justin Houston
The Baltimore Ravens are bringing defensive end Justin Houston back for a one-year deal, the team announced.
Houston signed with the Ravens in 2021 and started 15 games for Baltimore, finishing with 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He brings 102 career sacks with him into his 12th NFL season.
The four-time Pro Bowler will enter the season at 33-years-old but seems to have plenty left in the tank. Since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, he's recorded 23.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts and Ravens.
