Skip to main content

Ravens Re-Sign DE Justin Houston

The Baltimore Ravens get their starting defensive back for another season.

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing defensive end Justin Houston back for a one-year deal, the team announced. 

Houston signed with the Ravens in 2021 and started 15 games for Baltimore, finishing with 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He brings 102 career sacks with him into his 12th NFL season. 

The four-time Pro Bowler will enter the season at 33-years-old but seems to have plenty left in the tank. Since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, he's recorded 23.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts and Ravens.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett

What to Expect During Steelers Final Month Before Training Camp

Mason Rudolph Reached Out to Larry Ogunjobi

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

Larry Ogunjobi Opens Up About Meeting With Mike Tomlin

Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (6)
AllSteelers+

Answering 5 Questions About the Steelers

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_18359752_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Insider Expects Mason Rudolph to be Backup QB This Season

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_17449049_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

3 Headlines Steelers Will Make Before Season

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_16651776_168388034_lowres
News

Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

By Noah StrackbeinJul 6, 2022
USATSI_16517753_168388034_lowres
News

Barstool Sports Clowns Steelers WR Chase Claypool

By Noah StrackbeinJul 6, 2022
USATSI_18503656_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Won't Offer Diontae Johnson $20 Million

By Noah StrackbeinJul 5, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (4)
Podcasts

What to Expect During Steelers Final Month Before Training Camp

By Noah StrackbeinJul 5, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (3)
News

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett

By Noah StrackbeinJul 5, 2022