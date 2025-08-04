Ravens Sign Former Steelers TE
A former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end is joining the Baltimore Ravens for another stint with the team.
Per multiple reports, Scotty Washington is heading back to the Charm City after spending time with the Ravens during both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
The 28-year-old first found his way to Baltimore after the Steelers let go of him during the 2023 season. Pittsburgh signed Washington to its practice squad on October 24 of that year, though it would release him three weeks later on November 14.
The Ravens then signed him to their practice squad on November 20. He remained there for the rest of the season without entering a regular season game, and he re-signed with the organization on a reserve/futures deal in January 2024.
Washington played in each of Baltimore's first two preseason contests last year, logging 30 snaps over that span according to Pro Football Focus, before getting cut on August 20.
He hit the open market and went unsigned until the Ravens brought him onto their practice squad in November. Washington stuck around for the rest of the campaign and did not sign a reserve/futures deal this offseason.
He attended Wake Forest from 2015 to 2019 and ended his time there with 1,676 yards and 13 touchdowns on 110 catches in 44 games.
Washington went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He resided on their practice squad throughout the first two seasons of his career before being waived in August 2022.
The New England Patriots signed Washington to their practice squad on September 20 of that year. In his first and only NFL regular season game up to this point, he played 22 snaps during a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.
The Patriots waived Washington in August 2023, paving the way for him to eventually land with the Steelers two months later.
