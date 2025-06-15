Ben Roethlisberger Gets Blunt About Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Many view the 2025 season as Aaron Rodgers' last ride, and the Pittsburgh Steelers hope it ends in a Super Bowl championship. The 21-year NFL vet told media members that joining Mike Tomlin's team was "best for my soul." The team hopes what's best for the soul is also best for on-field results.
For the Steelers, the Rodgers signing is only a solution for this year. They believe he can help them compete in a meaningful way, and they can address their still glaring need for a franchise quarterback in 2026. The last franchise QB, Ben Roethlisberger, sees things similarly for Rodgers' time in Pittsburgh. Speaking to former Steelers' offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner about the Rodgers signing, Roethlisberger made a bold prediction for the new quarterback.
"I don't think he's got much more after this year," he said. "I don't know. I'm just guessing in terms of you coming off an Achilles. Coming off of my elbow, my first year back I felt like I was 100. I wasn't even - you don't realize you're not 100 until the next year when you are 100."
Roethlisberger went on to say that he expects Rodgers to be with the Steelers for a single season but not much longer.
"Is Aaron the quarterback of the future? No," he said. "Because we don't know how many - Aaron may only be here one year. At most two, three, which is probably pushing it."
Rodgers is coming a decent season in 2024, one that could provide a spark for the Steelers' offense in 2025. He played in all 17 games for the New York Jets, completing 63% of his passes for 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. If he can provide that in Pittsburgh, even for a single season, it will put them in a position to challenge in the AFC.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!