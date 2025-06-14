Insider Hints at Good News Between Steelers, T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been able to maintain relative consistency on the defensive side of the ball, with a strong linebacker group and strong lineman group carrying through the last couple seasons.
Now the Steelers will have a tough decision to make in regards to whether they will extend him and offer quite possibly one of the most exorbitant contracts ever, or if they will deal him for one of the largest packages for a defensive player ever.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes that the Steelers will opt for the extension route, and that it will be sooner rather than later.
In a mailbag episode on the Sports Illustrated Youtube channel, Breer spoke briefly about the Watt timeline.
"My feeling right now is they will get something done, probably before the start of training camp," Breer said.
Breer's belief that the Steelers will act quickly would be counterintuitive to what they have done this offseason. However, a closer look would show that the Steelers were not at fault for the length of the Rodgers saga, and it looks like the trade to send George Pickens away was done as soon as they could have done it.
The Steelers will need to make a decision with haste, as their record mostly depends on how their defense is performing as opposed to their offense. Watt will certainly cost the team quite a bit of money, and with concerns about age in the long term and the existence of a salary cap in the NFL both will be a cause for concern.
The Steelers wholeheartedly lose their identity with T.J. Watt not on the team, so it is quite likely that they end up making the deal to extend him. The team's track record this offseason, however, would suggest a bit more time before a decision is made.
