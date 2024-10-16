Bill Belichick Warns Steelers of QB Decision
Former New England Patriots head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick believes quarterback Russell Wilson may struggle with reintegrating himself back into the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense.
Appearing on the Coach Podcast with Matt Patricia and Michael Lombardi, Belichick stated that Wilson's recent lack of in-game reps could hinder him despite his expansive NFL experience.
"Russell's a veteran quarterback, and that guy knows how to play," Belichick said. "But, he just hasn't had the timing and the live snaps, because he certainly didn't get them in the preseason. So, it's a tough task to come in there at this point in the season with really no reps."
Belichick made his comments before reports came out on Tuesday that stated Wilson would take first-team reps in preparation for what could be his first regular season start and appearance in a Steelers uniform against the New York Jets in Week 7.
The 35-year-old signal caller reaggravated a calf injury ahead of Week 1 that he initially suffered in training camp, sidelining him through Week 5. Wilson was active versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, though he didn't enter the contest while Justin Fields led Pittsburgh to a 32-13 victory.
With Wilson now completely healthy, however, the Steelers appear comfortable handing him back the starting job after he won it in the preseason. Fields has played exceptionally well this year, throwing for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns, but the team is ready to move in a different direction at the position.
Belichick added that he would only make a quarterback change if he was absolutely certain that it would result in an upgrade, which is a bit of a gamble in Pittsburgh's case considering that Wilson has not led the huddle in quite some time.
"Russell hasn't played in a couple months now when you go back to the end of the preseason and now the regular season," Belichick said. "I think you go with that quarterback when you're sure that he's going to upgrade your team. If you're not sure, you probably stay with where you're at."
The Steelers are assuredly aware of the risk they're imposing upon themselves. Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer, but the fact that they are messing with Fields' confidence and disrupting a process that's resulted in a 4-2 record at this point in the season could easily come back to haunt them.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!