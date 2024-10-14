Mike Tomlin Shares Major Praise for Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 Sunday evening to a 4-2 record on the season. More importantly, the Steelers are 3-1 on the road this year -- partially thanks to Steelers fans filling out opposing stadiums with an overpowering amount of black and gold and Terrible Towels.
"I think the first thing that needs to be said is [I'm] just really taken aback by the support we got here from our fans," head coach Mike Tomlin said after the win. "Steeler Nation continually shows up. I thought it was awesome. The environment for a road venue was special to be a part of."
The fans showing up and Tomlin crediting their impact is nothing new. The Steelers opened their season with a win in Atlanta -- a game Tomlin credited Steelers fans for causing several false start penalties for the home team. Steelers' star edge rusher T.J. Watt, who had a monster game against the Raiders, credited Steelers Nation in Atlanta, too.
"Steeler Nation is incredible, man," Watt said after the game. "It is incredibly demoralizing for an offense to be on a silent count at their home field. Honestly, a lot of those plays go to them. The fumble I was able to land on because they had to be on a silent count at their place. Any time that happens when you have a lot of shifts and motions, snaps can go anywhere."
The Steelers thrive on big defensive plays -- plays easier to make when the opposing offense struggles to snap the ball in their stadium. If blocked field goals/punts count as takeaways, the Steelers have four takeaways in each of the last two games, a sign that the Steelers can get after the ball no matter the venue.
