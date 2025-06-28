Bills' Josh Allen Passes Steelers Legend on Wild List
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely headed to the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot enshrinee. He's viewed as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, and will just get passed for the team's current QB, Aaron Rodgers, is all-time passing yards this season (most likely). But in a recent list of the NFL's greatest ever, Roethlisberger found himself below an interesting name that's still young into his career.
Ranking the top 30 quarterbacks in NFL history, NFL columnist and reporter Tyler Dunne sits Ben Roethlisberger at No. 16. One spot ahead of the Steelers great is current Buffalo Bills QB and reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen, who ranks 15th on Dunne's list.
"There is no comp because no quarterback in NFL history remotely resembles the force of nature cannon-blasting through defenses in Western New York. You’d need to go full Dr. Frankenstein, piecing together Ben Roethlisberger’s size, Brett Favre’s right arm with an A-level mix of brainsandelusivenessandathleticism. But the greatest trait Allen possesses is an abundance of fearlessness," Dunne wrote.
Even comparing Allen to Big Ben, Dunne has some very high hopes for Allen. And if the Bills superstar can win a Super Bowl or two - which Roethlisberger did throughout his career - he'll be considered the greatest of all time.
"He’s the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 reason these Buffalo Bills are in perennial title contention. Teammates en masse would run through the nearest cement wall for Allen. When it’s all said and done — if he can hoist a Lombardi or two — we may all discuss Allen with the very best who’ve ever played the position," Dunne wrote.
You won't find many Steelers fans out there who will agree with Allen over Roethlisberger, but Dunne's argument that he's unique is fare. That being said, Roethlisberger was a rare specimen when he was in the league as well, and was able to finish two seasons as Champion and three seasons competing to be.
Steelers' current quarterback Aaron Rodgers also tops Roethlisberger, sitting 10th on the list. Terry Bradshaw 14th.
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes top the list at No. 1 and No. 2.
