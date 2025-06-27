New Details Emerge for Steelers DB Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a crucial move over the summer, signing safety DeShon Elliott to a new, two-year contract extension. At the time of the signing, the deal was reportedly worth a total of $12.5 million, with a reported $9 million guaranteed, but no further details were disclosed.
The full contract details for the Steelers' safety are now available. According to Over The Cap, Elliott's deal will pay him a base salary of just over $2 million in 2026 and 2027. His salary cap hit will come in at just over $6 million annually for those seasons as well.
The new deal also comes with an impressive signing bonus. $6.75 million of his new money comes in the form of signing bonuses over the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons.
This also helps to reduce Elliott's salary cap hit in 2025. With some of his salary money converting to signing bonus, his cap hit goes down to $3.92 million, which is just 1.4% of the team's total salary cap.
The deal is an absolute home run for the Steelers. Elliott was arguably the best defender in Pittsburgh. He was undoubtedly the most consistent, leading the team in tackles and posting an unbelievable efficiency at it. He led the entire NFL with a tackle efficiency percentage of 97%. He finished 108 of 111 tackle opportunities, making him one of the most reliable defenders in the whole league.
Now, the Steelers have him under contract through the 2027 season. That locks into place the secondary for the next few seasons, and the Steelers anticipate Elliott being a huge part of their defensive success for the next three campaigns.
