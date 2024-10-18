Steelers Keep QB Decision Secret
The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided on a starting quarterback for the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, but head coach Mike Tomlin has declined to make that choice public.
All signs, however, are pointing to Russell Wilson. He signed a one-year deal with the team in March and was expected to hold down the starting job once the regular season came around, though a calf injury he suffered during the team's conditioning test at the beginning of training camp briefly altered those plans.
Justin Fields received a majority of the first-team reps while Wilson was on the mend, though he returned in time to appear in the Steelers' final two preseason games before being named the starter ahead of Week 1.
As the team prepared for the Atlanta Falcons, however, Wilson reaggravated his calf and wasn't seen as healthy enough to play in the opener. While there were no long-term concerns with his condition, he remained out for Pittsburgh's following four contests as well.
Meanwhile, Fields went on to lead Pittsburgh to a 3-0 start to the season and looked like the team's quarterback of both the present and the future. That narrative hit a slight snag in the midst of a two-game losing streak to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively, though the offense recovered with a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 as the Steelers sit at 4-2 just over a third of the way through the year.
Wilson was active versus the Raiders, though he solely operated as Fields' backup and never entered the game. Now, after working with the starters in practice and going through a full week of preparation for the Jets, he appears ready to make his debut.
The 35-year-old has gone through somewhat of a rollercoaster over the past few seasons. He was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March 2022 and immediately inked a five-year, $245 million deal with his new team, only to be released after two seasons.
A nine-time Pro Bowler, former Super Bowl champion and a potential Hall of Famer, Wilson can redefine his legacy with a strong string of performances with the Steelers. There's a lot on his plate, but the organization, if they choose to go with him over Fields, believes that he's the guy to get them over the hump and into the playoffs, where they hope to win their first game in eight years.
