Can Steelers Still Re-Sign Justin Fields After Season?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves spending the week preparing for a quarterback change while trying to make it clear Justin Fields was not the problem, and him being benches was not due to his own limitations.
Even if it was.
"Justin [Fields] has been really good, and we've been really good at times, but not to be confused with great," head coach Mike Tomlin explained as to why there's a consideration at quarterback. "This is a competitive league, man. We're trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we got a player with talent who hadn't had an opportunity to play, so we're going to potentially explore those things."
Since Tomlin's press conference acknowledging a competition between the two, it's become very clear Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback. He's taken first-team reps since the beginning of the week, according to his teammates, and even let it slip that he's going to start during his press conference.
One thing is very clear in this process, though, and that's that the Steelers do respect Fields. And they truly appreciate the growth he's show and the way he was able to lead this team to a 4-2 start.
"I don't know if that's necessarily the perspective," offensive coordinator Arthur Smith replied when asked what Russell Wilson could provide to make the offense better. "I understand the question, but both those guys being here. Mike [Tomlin] talked earlier in the week, we've got to ramp [Wilson's] reps up. He's got a decision to make by the end of the week. Unfortunately, Russ has missed a lot of time, so we've never really got a chance to see him.
"I think Justin's done a good job. By no means has anybody been perfect around here. But it's about winning. Obviously, we wish we were 6-0. We're not. You are what your record says we are, so we're 4-2. I think we've made progress in some areas in certain weeks. In other weeks, depending on the play or how they attacked us, there's always things we've got to fix. Constant improvement."
So, here's the question on everyone's mind: can the Steelers re-sign Fields after the season, making him a piece of the future, after benching him?
The answer to that comes from within the building. Smith, Najee Harris and seemingly everyone else is trying their hardest to make this situation as truthful as possible - and show how much they support Fields despite a tough situation.
It's really on Tomlin and how he's handling the situation. And with his fascination with Wislon, and players like Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett ending their tenure in Pittsburgh without the best relationship, it's unknown how Tomlin is handling this with Fields, or how Fields feels toward the franchise.
If things are good and the respect level is high, then why not. Fields could come back and be locked in as the next starting quarterback, sitting behind Wilson for most of the season to learn. He could also already be looking at this as that the team already gave up on him once, what would stop them from doing it again.
Wilson's play this season also plays a factor. If he's the savior in Pittsburgh that some believe he could be, then why wouldn't the Steelers bring him back? He might be 35-years-old, but he's made it clear he wants a future in the Steelers orginization, and they could give it to him if he plays well.
Right now, it's a "we'll see" situation. Could Fields still re-sign? Certainly. He and the team could also already be moving on, though.
