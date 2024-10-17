Russell Wilson Hints at Steelers QB Decision
As if it wasn't already clear, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson implied that he would be taking the field as the team's starter against the New York Jets in Week 7.
While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Wilson exclaimed that while Sunday night will mark his first game of the season, he's been a part of similar moments in the past and knows that he's built to thrive in those kinds of situations.
"It's the first game of the year for me," Wilson said. "But I've been fortunate to be in a lot of first games. So the confidence is there obviously."
When coupled with Fields' comments from earlier in the day, where the 25-year-old essentially admitted that he didn't do enough to secure the starting job, it would appear likely that the team has informed both quarterbacks of their decision to turn to Wilson for the time being.
After missing each of the Steelers' first five games with a calf injury that he reaggravated ahead of Week 1, Wilson is finally healthy enough to lead the offense back onto the field. He returned as a full participant in practice last week and was active for the team's Week 6 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. While Wilson did not take any snaps last Sunday as Fields' backup, the writing was on the wall for him to slot back in as the starter after earning that title in the preseason.
The former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos signal caller added that he's felt much better from a physical standpoint this week, which was the last barrier standing in front of him as he prepares for his regular season debut in Pittsburgh.
"I'm more myself physically being up and running and all that stuff, so I feel good," Wilson said. "It's been a great week so far."
