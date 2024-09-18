Chargers Hint at Justin Herbert's Status vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on the final word for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, but the veteran QB might not have much to give to Pittsburgh this week. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Herebert is dealing with an ankle injury, but he's optimistic about his availability.
"Crystal ball? Expect him to get better every day. I was in a meeting with him. Said he was feeling much better and good today," Harbaugh told Chargers reporters.
Herbert went down with an ankle injury during Week 2 but was able to return and finish the game. Afterward, he said he was going to receive testing on the injury, but Harbaugh confirmed earlier in the week that the x-rays on his ankle were negative.
Herbert will be listed on the team's injury report, according to Harbaugh, but his status is unknown. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told Steelers On SI that he's not paying attention to Herbert's injury until his practice participation becomes available to them.
"I have not to this point in the week," Tomlin said. "I will. I don't speculate and read stuff on Tuesday, it's a waste of time. Participation, or lack there of, is what gets my attention."
If Herbert does not play, the Chargers will turn to Easton Stick as their starter.
The Steelers are dealing with one injury of their own in tight end MyCole Pruitt. They have already placed inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury and practice squad wide receiver Ben Skowronek on IR with a shoulder injury.
Pittsburgh could get wide receiver Roman Wilson (ankle) and guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) back this week, but the team is waiting to see their progression at practice. Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) always remains questionable, but the Steelers are preparing for him not to be active for a third-straight week.
