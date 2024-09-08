Chris Boswell Makes Steelers History
PITTSBURGH -- Chris Boswell accomplished something no other Pittsburgh Steelers kicker has during the team's Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
According to ESPN Stats and Info, Boswell is the first player in franchise history to make three field goals of 50 yards or more in a single game.
His first kick came with 4:37 left in the first quarter, as he nailed a 57-yarder to tie the game at 3-3 on the Steelers' first drive of the contest.
Pittsburgh took over at their own 49-yard line after DeShon Elliott picked off Kirk Cousins on the ensuing drive. The offense stalled out at the Falcons' 33-yard line, where Boswell made a 51-yarder to give the team an early 6-3 lead.
Atlanta went ahead 10-9 with 32 seconds left in the second quarter on a Kyle Pitts touchdown, but the Steelers drove down to the opposing 25-yard line before time expired. There, Boswell cut it to 10-9 going into halftime on a 44-yard field goal.
His record-making kick came with 7:45 left in the third quarter. After T.J. Watt recovered a fumble at the Steelers' 38-yard line, Justin Fields and the rest of the offense pushed the ball to the Falcons' 38-yard line. There, Boswell knocked through a 56-yarder and repossessed a 12-10 lead for Pittsburgh.
He later extended the team's lead to 15-10 with a 40-yard kick at the end of the third quarter after a five-play, 46-yard series.
As of the beginning of the fourth quarter, Boswell had accounted for each point the Steelers had scored in the contest.
This season marks his 10th with Pittsburgh. He went undrafted in 2014 and had short stints with the Houston Texans and New York Giants before settling in with the Steelers. Boswell made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and is the second-leading scorer in franchise history.
