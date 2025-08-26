Browns Trade Former Steelers QB

🚨 🚨 🚨



QB trade: The #Raiders are trading for #Browns QB Kenny Pickett, sources tell The Insiders, filling a key void before the season. It’s a 2026 5th rounder going back.



With Aidan O’Connell’s injury, Pickett, with plenty of experience, becomes the backup to Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/ohEEQfj5Za