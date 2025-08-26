Browns Trade Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is joining a new NFL team in another trade in his young career.
Ian Rapoport reported that the Cleveland Browns traded former quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 NFL Draft fifth round pick.
Pickett joined the Browns after the Philadelphia Eagles traded him there on March 12 for a fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He was one of five quarterbacks on the Browns, along with Joe Flacco, 2025 NFL Draft picks in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, plus Deshaun Watson, who is still injured and recovering from an Achilles Tear last season.
Pickett did well early on in Browns training camp, but suffered a hamstring injury, that kept him from participating in their preseason.
He spent last season with the Eagles, after the Steelers traded him there on March 16, 2024, following their free agent signing of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Pickett served as the backup to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and came in for him in a Week 16 road matcup with the Washington Commanders, after Hurts suffered a concussion. Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes, 58.3%, for 143 yards and one touchdown and one interception in the 36-33 loss.
He also started the Week 17 home matcup against the Dallas Cowboys and completed 10-for-15 passes by halftime, with a 24-7 lead at halftime. Pickett departed early in the second half, after Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons hit him, knocking him out of the game.
Pickett did come late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX, closing out the game for the Eagles in their 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.
The Steelers took Pickett as a hometown selection out of Pitt with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Pickett struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
He starred as a senior in 2021 with Pitt, completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led his team to their first ACC Championship, setting program records for passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Pickett is now on his fourth NFL team in four years and will look to prove himself to Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
He'll backup Geno Smith and gives the Raiders some depth at quarterback, after Aidan O'Connell fractured his wrist and will miss the next six to eight weeks.
