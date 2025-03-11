Browns Re-Sign Former Steelers LB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is headed back to the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bush returns to Cleveland for his second season with the Browns.
Bush, who will turn 27 this season, was the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Michigan star was selected 10th overall after Pittsburgh traded up to grab him. He started 15 games his rookie season, recording 109 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, and showing plenty of upside as a player who a ton of athleticism.
His second season, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 5. He recorded just 151 tackles in his final two seasons with the team and was let walk in free agency, where he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
After a year in Seattle, Bush signed a one-year deal with the Browns. Last season, he played in 16 games, including 10 starts. He recorded 76 tackles, one sack, eight tackles for loss and three pass deflections.
He now returns on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to Schefter. He'll get another two shots, at least, at revenge against his former team, currently holding a 1-1 record against them.
