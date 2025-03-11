Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Update: Here's What We Know
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a quarterback. Justin Fields left for the New York Jets, Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and it appears a new favorite has emerged in free agency. At this point, it's not their first choice, but the Steelers are getting comfortable with the idea of Aaron Rodgers.
According to a team source, the Steelers and Rodgers have been discussing a possible signing. Although nothing is imminent, the team is willing to make a big-name signing, for the right situation.
Pittsburgh is "always willing to accommodate a free agent signing," a team source tells Steelers On SI. But at the same time, they're protecting themselves from investing too heavily and putting the entire team at risk.
"It has to be a mutually beneficial deal," the source added. "That's one of the key reasons for the sustained success of the franchise - in unison of the mentality and loyalty of this fanbase."
NFL insider Mike Florio had predicted Rodgers is looking for somewhere around $90 million in a deal with the Steelers. That may be the case, and not out of the realm of possibilities for the Steelers. However, the deal would need to outline that the first year is all but certain. After that, the door is open for change from either side.
That could mean Rodgers contemplating retirement or the Steelers being ready to move on. And in a higher-priced deal, the terms would need to reflect the possibility of either.
The Steelers could move back to Russell Wilson if Rodgers doesn't work out, and have continued to scout the incoming rookie class and have interest in names like Quinn Ewers and Jaxon Dart. Both possibilities, plus numerous others as they evaluate all options, remain on the table as they head into the second wave of free agency.
Quarterback remains the team's top priority. But in the process of finding one, they are looking to keep themselves safe for the future.
