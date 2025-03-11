Report: Steelers, Darius Slay Deal Not Certain
PITTSBURGH -- After a report by Jordan Schultz announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr., Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has stated that the deal is not fully confirmed.
With this, and with no deals able to be signed until Wednesday, the deal between Slay and the Steelers remains in jeopardy.
"Cornerback Darius Slay reportedly agreed to terms earlier today with the Steelers. He has not," Florio said. "Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there's "no deal yet" in place for Slay. Slay is indeed talking to the Steelers. The Eagles also might keep him. Slay remains under contract with the Eagles, but he has permission to speak to other teams to discuss a possible trade. Nothing is expected to be finalized until Wednesday.”
Florio is not the only one to bring forward conflicting reports. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero made clear that no deal between the two parties is done, but added emphasis on the fact that there are still talks happening as well as continued mutual interest between the two parties.
At this point, it seems unlikely that a complete deal will be met before the league year begins on Wednesday, so the Steelers will still be able to talk to Slay. That being said, this extended period of time could allow the Eagles to sweep back in and re-sign Slay, despite their lack of interest to do so earlier on this offseason.
Slay played and started 14 games for the Eagles in 2024, amassing 49 tackles and a forced fumble on the way to the Eagles second Super Bowl victory. Slay was released on March 3, allowing teams to sign him when the legal tampering period began at noon on Monday.
