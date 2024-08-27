Commanders Cut Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver had his comeback attempt end abruptly after getting cut on Tuesday morning.
The Washington Commanders released Martavis Bryant after signing him to a one-year deal on August 13, sending the 32-year-old and former Steelers draft pick back to the open market.
Bryant appeared in each of Washington's last two preseason games. He went without a catch against the Miami Dolphins on August 17 before hauling in a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday night as part of a three-catch, 20-yard performance.
The Steelers selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson, where he tallied 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns across three seasons.
He played in 10 games as a rookie, finishing with 549 yards and eight touchdowns in just 10 games, three of which were starts. During his sophomore campaign in 2015, Bryant put up 765 yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions after serving a four-game suspension to begin the year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
He was then suspended for the entire 2016 season for once again violating that same policy before returning in 2017, where he played in 15 games for the Steelers and collected 603 yards to go with three touchdowns.
Pittsburgh traded Bryant to the Oakland Raiders for a third-round pick on April 26, 2018, though he was released by the team before the beginning of the season due to a potential violation of the NFL's drug policy. Regardless, he ultimately returned to Oakland on a one-year deal and appeared in eight contests that season.
Bryant, however, was suspended indefinitely in December of 2018 after going down for the season with a knee injury. He went the following three years without playing football before bouncing around the Canadian Football League, XFL, Indoor Football League and Fan Controlled Football league.
Bryant joined the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad in November 2023, though he was released in May after signing a futures contract with the team in January.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Giants Cut Two Former Steelers WRs
- Steelers Cut Rising OLB
- Jaguars Release Former Steelers Starter
- Steelers Showing Interest Two WR Trades
- Steelers Target Signs Record-Breaking Deal