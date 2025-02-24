Contract Details Revealed for Steelers New TE
The details of tight end Donald Parham Jr.'s contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally been revealed after signing on Friday.
According to Over the Cap, Parham's cap hit for the 2025 season will come in at a value of $1,030,000 while his base salary sits at $1,170,000 on a veteran benefit contract.
The deal is for one season, meaning that the Steelers wouldn't take on any dead money should they decide to release him somewhere down the line because there is signing bonus or guaranteed money included.
The team is currently projected to have just over $60 million in cap space ahead of the new league year, which will officially begin on March 12.
With MyCole Pruitt set to hit free agency, Parham sits behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington on Pittsburgh's depth chart.
The 27-year-old went undrafted out of Stetson in 2019 and proceeded to sign with the Detroit Lions. He was waived almost immediately after joining the team, however, before signing with the Washington Commanders that same offseason.
Parham was released at final roster cuts and returned to their practice squad, though his stay there was brief as he was let go on Sept. 17, 2019.
After a short run with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL in 2020, the Los Angeles Chargers signed him in April of that same year.
Parham would play in a total of 47 games, 23 of which were starts, for the team from 2020 through 2023. Over that stretch, he logged 67 receptions for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Despite signing a two-year deal worth $2.535 million in March 2023, the Chargers cut him this past August. Parham landed with their AFC West rivals in the Denver Broncos as a member of their practice squad, though he never suited up for a contest with them.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!