Wild Mike Tomlin Rumor, Steelers Free Agency Update
PITTSBURGH -- A head coach is supposed to challenge a football team, trying to push them to their limits in an effort to win a championship. Right? And in the Pittsburgh Steelers orginization, the goal is always to win a Super Bowl. Right? But what if head coach Mike Tomlin is playing it too safe to do that?
Recent reports about the Steelers head coach indicate that his offensive coordinators, and maybe even his quarterbacks, aren't the ones avoiding a critical part of the field. After years of blaming Matt Canada for avoiding the middle of the field, and then wondering why it's still happening with Arthur Smith, the answer may have been in front of everyone the whole time.
If Tomlin really is shutting down the idea of utilizing a significant chunk of the field, what does it mean? For one, it's head scratching to think that the Steelers inked Pat Freiermuth to an extension, knowing his usage will be limited. It also means that not "living in your fears" is the exact opposite of what's being preached.
Meanwhile, the Steelers got their new salary cap number, and it's not too shabby. The team has enough money to sign a quarterback and make a few other splashes in free agency before running out of space. Then, they can add more by restructuring contracts and moving on from a handful of veterans.
So, what should they do with that money? Let's dive into it.
