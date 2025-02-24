Steelers Officially Lose Veteran DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed the contract of veteran defensive back Eric Rowe expire, letting Rowe be pursued by any NFL team.
Rowe spent his ninth and tenth NFL seasons with the Steelers, amassing limited playing time in his time with the team. A second round pick out of Utah in 2015, Rowe was selected 47th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Rowe spent one season with the Eagles before being dealt to the New England Patriots. He would also have stops with the Miami Dolphins as well as the practice squad on the Carolina Panthers before landing with the Steelers.
Rowe had much more of an impact in the 2023 season, as injuries saw him called up for three appearances down the stretch for the team. Rowe made the most of his time with the team, notching 29 tackles across his three appearances.
The highlight of his Steelers tenure was, by a large margin, his interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. Rowe's interception, which was returned for 25 yards, helped propel the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers to a 34-11 win over Jake Browning and the Bengals.
Rowe did not appear in a game for the Steelers this season, as injuries did not pile up as badly in the secondary as the last season. He will now have the opportunity to seek a contract elsewhere. That being said, he said in a podcast appearance on the Bleacher Brothers podcast ahead of the Super Bowl this year that he would like to stay with the Steelers in the long term.
"I’m talking to the Steelers," Rowe said. "I’d love to go back. I like their culture up there if they want me back."
It will be up to the front office if they decide if he does.
