Daniel Jones Emerges as Steelers QB Option
PITTSBURGH -- With more quarterbacks coming off the market in recent weeks, the group of quarterbacks available for the Pittsburgh Steelers has gotten smaller as time has gone on.
Now, one of the options that would have been nearly out of the question this past season due to his lack of performance has arised as a possible option for the Steelers. Daniel Jones, former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback, has now been named a possible option for the Steelers by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
In Breer's "Free Agency Forecast", he spoke about multiple teams and players and how they are effected by this year's relatively weak free agent class.
"I could see Pittsburgh kicking the tires on Jones before going back down the road they traveled last year," Breer writes.
According to Josina Anderson, Jones is mulling over his options currently.
"hink he's still trying to make a decision on where he wants to go," a sources tells Anderson.
Jones is an alright option, but lost the starting job in New York due to disappointing play. The Steelers want to improve their offense, not remain complacent. A move like this signals complacency, and that is clear by Breer using the term "kicking the tires".
A move like this would put the Steelers in the exact same place next offseason as they are currently, and despite the quarterback class for the upcoming draft expected to be better, that is a risk that might not be worth testing their luck a season down the line.
As the quarterback free agent group shrinks smaller, the Steelers will have to make a move relatively soon. Many pointed to Fields as their top option, but with the young quarterback signing with the New York Jets, and Sam Darnold heading to the Seattle Seahawks, Jones could be emerging as a sleeper in free agency.
