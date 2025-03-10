Chargers Sign Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson has found a new NFL home, inking a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jackson joined the Steelers last offseason in a trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The 29-year-old led the team with five interceptions and added eight pass deflections to his career total. Now, he heads to the west coast, signing a two-year deal worth $13 million.
Jackson was believed to be an option for the Steelers this offseason as the team enjoyed their time with him on the outside. However, most likely due to a linger back injury, Jackson was not their top option. Pittsburgh instead went in a different direction, agreeing to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion Darius Slay.
In seven NFL seasons, Jackson, who spent most of his career with the Carolina Panthers, has recorded 19 interceptions, 54 pass deflections and 341 tackles. He's allowed 62.6% of passes thrown his way to be completed throughout his run in the league. He's started 91 of his 95 career games, including 76 starts with the Panthers and 15 starts of 15 games played for the Steelers.
He'll join Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton as the team's top cornerbacks. He
