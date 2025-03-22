Details Emerge From Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Meeting
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are yet to determine their starting quarterback for next season. The Steelers reportedly made Rodgers an initial offer almost two weeks ago but no agreement has been made between the parties.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that Rodgers was visiting the Steelers facility and that the meeting was, "an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming."
Sources tell Steelers On SI that the Steelers and Rodgers discussed a possible fit and used the meeting as a getting to know one another. While the expectation remains that Pittsburgh is the best landing spot for Rodgers, the Steelers are willing to be patient, assuring for both sides that the correct choice is being made. This meeting was a step toward that.
If Rodgers is expected to quarterback the Steelers with newly acquired receiver DK Metcalf to their first playoff win since 2016, Rodgers and the Steelers' decision-makers should be on the best terms possible. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on X that the meeting lasted six hours and was a "positive visit." As Dulac said, a meeting occurring at all after almost two weeks of silence from Rodgers is a step in the right direction. The meeting's length and nature are another step.
The Steelers are only offering Rodgers a one-year deal and are not expected to sweeten it the longer talks are dragged out.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on X that the Steelers aren't the only team still vying for Rodgers. The New York Giants, who only have Tommy DeVito rostered to play quarterback, are still interested in the 41-year-old. Pelissero also reported that money was not a topic of discussion during today's meeting, which likely helped create a positive atmosphere.
Notably Steelers GM Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith were at the meeting. Smith and Rodgers developing a connection is of the utmost importance if the Steelers' offense wants to take the step its been trying to make for years.
Schefter reported that Rodgers and the Steelers will, "stay in touch." Although Rodgers left the Steelers' facility without a deal, an agreement is still on the table. Ideally, that agreement comes sooner rather than later. The Steelers have already missed out on other notable free-agent quarterbacks this offseason and seem unlikely to bring back Russell Wilson, the Steelers' main starter last season.
The Steelers did sign Mason Rudolph from the Tennessee Titans, but considering the Steelers are still meeting with Rodgers, Rudolph is likely not the team's Plan A. However, if a deal between the Steelers and Rodgers does not get done, Rudolph seems poised to quarterback the Steelers in 2025.
Noah Strackbein helped contribute to this report.
