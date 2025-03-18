Details Emerge on Steelers Offer to Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on word from Aaron Rodgers, and while the two sides have communicated in recent days, there's still no answer to where the four-time NFL MVP is headed.
Right now, Rodgers is trying to decide between the Steelers and New York Giants, who have both made offers to him. The 41-year-old would like to go to the Minnesota Vikings, who have yet to decide if they'll welcome him.
If he does narrow his options to Pittsburgh and New York, it'll come down to financials and opportunity. The Steelers present a better chance to win, but the Giants have reportedly offered more money in a deal.
Fans have wondered what the Steelers have put on the table for Rodgers, and now, some of the details have emerged. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have offered just a one-year deal, and are not too worried about the financials.
"Two things are certain: No matter which option their choose, they will not give any quarterback they bring in anything more than a one-year contract," Dulac writes. "That is what the Steelers are offering Rodgers. Sources said the delay in the Steelers’ discussions with Rodgers was not about money."
The Steelers don't know what the future holds at quarterback, but they aren't willing to make a big committment behind this season. That allows them to look at the rookie class both this year and next, hoping to land their next franchise quarterback and end their veteran carousel after year of trying to replace Ben Roethlisberger.
The Steelers are still the favorites for Rodgers this season, but when the end of this saga will come is unknown. For now, they, along with everyone else, waits - and Rodgers continues to look over his options and offers.
