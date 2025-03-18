Former WR Blasts Steelers: 'Worst Year I've Had'
It's safe to say that a former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver didn't exactly enjoy his time with the team last season.
During a press conference for his return to the Los Angeles Chargers, whom he spent the first seven years of his career with, Mike Williams was forthright in describing how the 2024 campaign played out for him.
"Last year was terrible for me. I’m just being honest. It was terrible. Probably the worst year I’ve had in the league by far,” Williams said last week. “So I’m just putting it in the past, that was the past, and I’m trying to make it feel like it didn’t happen for me.”
To be fair, the 30-year-old wasn't just sending shots at the Steelers in this case. He began the year with the New York Jets after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with them following his release from the Chargers, and the results were lackluster on nearly every front.
Over nine games as a Jet, Williams caught just 12 passes for 166 yards over 301 snaps while the team went 3-6.
New York later traded him to Pittsburgh at the deadline for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Williams' tenure with the Steelers started off on the right note, as he caught a game-winning touchdown in his Week 10 debut with the team against the Washington Commanders, but that's where things peaked.
He'd go on to appear in eight more regular season contests for Pittsburgh and record just 100 yards before posting 37 yards in its Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Considering Williams' lack of involvement despite the team's need at the receiver position while they also spiraled and closed out the year on a five-game losing streak, it's not astonishing that he viewed his time as a Steeler in a negative light.
Najee Harris, who joined Williams and fellow former Steeler Donte Jackson with the Chargers, appeared to throw a subliminal shot at the franchise as well during his own introductory press conference.
Pittsburgh will take on Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium next stadium, which could now have some extra flair.
