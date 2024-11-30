Lions Sign Former Steelers LB
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Kwon Alexander to their 53-man roster in the wake of some unfortunate injury news.
Before the Lions swooped in and grabbed him, Alexander had resided on the Denver Broncos' practice squad since Sept. 25.
Detroit was in need of depth at the linebacker position after Malcolm Rodriguez sustained a torn ACL against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving that will prematurely end his season. The 25-year-old had appeared in 10 contests on the year (six starts) and recorded 43 total tackles to go with two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Alex Anzalone had also recently gone down for the Lions with a forearm injury that landed him on the reserve/injured list while Derrick Barnes (knee) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) have been subject to the same fate.
Alexander suited up for three games (two starts) with Denver this season, posting eight tackles with a forced fumble and recovery over that time span.
The former Pro Bowler inked a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in July 2023 and played in a grand total of nine regular season contests (two starts) for the team. While wearing the black and gold, Alexander recorded 41 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
However, he sustained a torn Achilles in Week 10 versus the Green Bay Packers that concluded this campaign as the Steelers would go on to place him on injured reserve.
Know that Alexander has recovered, however, he may be in line for a significant role on a Super Bowl contender in Detroit.
The 30-year-old was a fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of LSU in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played in parts of four seasons for the team, tallying 380 tackles and seven sacks across 46 contests, before also spending time with the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!