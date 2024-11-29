Steelers’ George Pickens Goes Full Marshawn Lynch During Interview
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens wouldn't provide any insight into his thoughts on the team's struggles in the red zone or his fight with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II at the end of a Week 12 loss.
When asked questions surrounding both topics, Pickens evoked memories of former Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch.
"I'm just here so I won't get fined," Pickens said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
There's some irony to his comments, of course, because the NFL has stated that it is investigating his scuffle with Newsome, which occurred on the final play of the contest on a Hail Mary attempt. Should the league impose any fines on either individual, they will be revealed on Saturday afternoon before Week 13 action kicks off.
Pickens has drawn a healthy amount of charges in that sense this season, with his first two coming in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys after he yanked Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis down by his face mask and wrote a profane message in his eye black.
The 23-year-old also earned a fine for a stiff arm that got in the face mask of a defender versus the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Pickens also got into a bit of a skirmish with cornerback Mike Sainristil after a Russell Wilson interception during the contest, though it wasn't enough to draw any damages.
Amidst all of the controversy surrounding him, both Wilson and head coach Mike Tomlin have publicly backed him up.
Pickens has posted 52 receptions for 776 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is coming off of one of his least productive games of the year against Cleveland in which he hauled in four catches for 48 yards, so he'll look to bounce back against the Cincinnai Bengals on Sunday.
