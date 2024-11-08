Diontae Johnson Upset? Steelers May Have Won Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason in exchange for Donte Jackson. At first, it's hard to justify swapping a wide receiver for a cornerback and say that's an even trade. It wasn't. At least not at the time.
Today, things look different, and the Steelers look like clear winners, especially if Mike Williams works out. How? Because while Johnson continues to find his footing with the Baltimore Ravens - not the Carolina Panthers - the Steelers have gotten the most out of Jackson, and may have finally replaced Johnson.
In Pittsburgh, Jackson leads the team with three interceptions this season, working well alongside Joey Porter Jr. and Beanie Bishop. Now, he'll get Cam Sutton back to take some of the workload, only raising expectations during the back half of the season.
Carolina sent Johnson to Baltimore for a fifth-round pick, and sent their own sixth in the deal as well. Now, for a minute there, there was worry that the Steelers somehow ended up trading Johnson to Baltimore only to face him twice this season. However, since joining the Ravens, Johnson has seem very limited time, playing just five snaps during his second week on the roster.
He's also posting cryptic messages, which has some wondering if he's already frustrated with his role.
And now, Williams has arrived. Pittsburgh swapped a fifth-round pick for the 30-year-old wideout at the trade deadline, looking for the former Jet to become the team's No. 2 next to George Pickens. And truthfully, replace Johnson.
If it works out, the Steelers ended up with Jackson and Williams in exchange for Johnson and a fifth-round pick. Carolina ended up with a fifth-round pick.
Johnson has plenty of potential in Baltimore, but until he reaches that, he's not doing much. And with the Steelers next on the Ravens' schedule, Pittsburgh could go the first matchup without even really noticing Johnson is on the team.
It might be early for sweeping declarations, but it also might be the perfect time. The Steelers look like clear cut winners in a trade they once had a lot of questions about.
