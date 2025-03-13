Steelers' T.J. Watt Makes Major Life Announcement
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, announced the arrival of their daughter, Blakely Marie Watt, the couple's first child, via an Instagram post on Monday.
The pair initially revealed that they were expecting in early September, just before the start of the 2024 regular season.
T.J.'s brother, J.J., who is a future Hall of Fame defensive end and current CBS Sports analyst, surprised him with a custom No. 90 "Dad" Steelers jersey during an on-air interview ahead of the team's Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I know you're trying to get in that right headspace, I know you and Dani just announced that you guys are pregnant and expecting your first child," J.J. said. "Me personally, knowing what that 'why' means and knowing how important that is, I wanted to give you a little gift before you head back into the locker room to say congratulations on your new child, and wish you guys all the best."
J.J. and his wife, Kealia, also made it known last month that they're welcoming their second kid into the world later this year.
The third Watt brother, Derek, a former Steelers and Chargers fullback, and his wife, Gabriella, are set to welcome their third child in 2025 as well.
In 17 games this past campaign, T.J. finished with 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, the latter of which led the league. His performance earned him a second-team All-Pro nomination in tandem with a Pro Bowl nod, which he was unable to participate in due to injury.
The former Defensive Player of the Year is in line for a sizable wage bump this offseason as he enters the final year of a four-year, $112 million deal that once made him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett set the market for edge rushers earlier this week with an extension that will pay him $40 million per year with $123.5 million in guarantees, dethroning Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders as the most well-compensated non-quarterback in league history.
With several other premier players at the position in need of fresh contracts, it would be advisable for the Steelers to beat the clock and sort out all of the fine details with Watt at the earliest possible juncture.
