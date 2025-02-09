Steelers Great Reveals Retirement Plans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who brought them four Super Bowls, Terry Bradshaw, has clarified how long he wants to remain in the sports broadcasting industry.
Bradshaw has been an analyst for the NFL since his retirement in 1984, and has been with FOX on their NFL Sunday program since 1994.
During an availability at the Super Bowl's media week events, Bradshaw was asked about his career and his future in the industry.
The Steelers great was interviewed by Express US Sports, answering questions about his possible retirement.
"I got two years left at Fox,” Bradshaw said. “I'm 76. It's a young man's game. I get that...if we can get to the next Super Bowl, I'll be 80. I think that's time."
It is understandable that Bradshaw would want to end his career at some point soon, as he continues to age. That being said, his contract will expire with FOX in two years, and his desire to work for four years provides a conflict. It will be interesting to see if negotiations go well between Bradshaw and the network, but his additions to the FOX programming since his beginning of the program is undeniable.
Bradshaw is one of the founding members of the NFL Sunday broadcast, and is remembered by most young fans of the league by his broadcasting career despite his illustrious playing career.
Bradshaw has been one of the most outspoken mainstream faces of NFL media, not afraid to hold back despite being employed by a large organization. The NFL Sunday broadcast will undeniably be different without him in the future.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!