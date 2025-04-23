Steelers NFL Draft Plans Are Set
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to roll. The 2025 NFL Draft is about to kick off and the black and gold have spent months finalizing their plans, only to be ready to walk into the first-round, hold the 21st pick and begin working the board.
There are plenty of remaining questions on the outside, but few on the inside. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan have their board in place and understand where they're going in the NFL Draft. They can't have an exact idea of how the board is going to shake out, but Khan admitted he and the other general managers are talking, and there's some idea of how the rest of the NFL views this draft class.
Pittsburgh is open to moving, but not forward. They don't believe that makes much sense. They do feel moving back is a possibility, but that takes two sides and not enough big names on the board. Or too many big names on the board.
There's also the big looming question about quarterback. Are they going to draft one? Maybe not in the first round. Instead, Tomlin pinpointed how another position may have enough talent in it to make their pick easy, and brings minimal worries to the organization.
And before the NFL Draft, there are always overreactions. Maybe it's time to go through some of them and identify what's real and what's not when it comes to the Steelers draft plans, and outlook on the future.
Joined by Locked On Steelers and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Chris Carter, All Steelers Talk dives into all the last-minute draft news and insight surrounding the black and gold.
