Steelers Named Landing Spot for Shedeur Sanders
PITTSBURGH -- While the Pittsburgh Steelers are wholly unlikely to trade up to the top spots in the 2025 NFL Draft, one analyst believes that the Steelers are still in the running for one of the top quarterbacks available.
Despite the likelihood that both of the top quarterbacks are to go in the top five to seven picks, NFL.com's Eric Edholm listed the Steelers as one of the top seven teams that could land Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"But why not the Steelers? They’re the best wild-card option right now in my mind, even if it would be a stretch to rank them among the favorites here." Edholm wrote. "There’s very little clarity on Russell Wilson’s status currently, even as he’s campaigned to return to Pittsburgh. Like Wilson, Justin Fields is a free agent -- and the Steelers benched him for Wilson. They might want to work with Fields again, but would they bring him back as an unchallenged starter? Perhaps not."
Edholm would then go on to address the possibilities of how they could land Sanders.
"At this moment, it feels like the Steelers are too far removed from the action, sitting with the 21st overall pick, to make a play for Sanders." Edholm wrote. "But I would argue there is no guarantee that Sanders can’t slide a bit. Even in a draft where he and Ward are viewed as the top two options, QB-needy teams on this list might go for veterans at the position, pursuing players such as Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers or Wilson."
At this point, it seems extremely unlikely that the Steelers will be making any sort of significant move to land either of the top quarterbacks in this class, especially in a year where none seem like they are near a "sure thing". For better or worse, they will likely sign a free agent quarterback to a short-term deal.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!