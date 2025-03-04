Former All-Pro Rips Steelers QB Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had an up-and-down year at the quarterback position in 2024, using two quarterbacks that both disappointed in various ways.
Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson had positive and negative moments, and the end of the season left no real answers for the future of the position. Both have had their praisers and their critics, but the newest criticism of Fields goes beyond what many have said so far this year.
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who stars on FS1's The Facility, took to the show to express his opinions on the Steelers quarterback situation.
"Why would you be keeping Fields other than to make him a backup, or give him a clipboard, or give him a package to run the ball here or there?" McCoy said. "He can't play, can't throw. He don't win. Explain to me, from a good franchise and a good coach, why the hell would we keep him?"
While there are certain undeniable issues with his game, McCoy's comments seem to have little basis in fact to them. While Fields struggled at times, and never fully showed the arm strength that Wilson boasted, he was able to lead the team to a 4-2 record to open the season. On the other hand, Wilson's ability to be mobile has gone down significantly with age, and Fields presented an ability to do so.
It is part of the reason why Fields has been the dominant name in talks for next years quarterback despite disappointing play. There is upside involved in Fields due to his mobility, which McCoy touches on but seems to put to the side as something he can just do occasionally. With both the free agent and draft looking the worst it has been in years for quarterbacks, the Steelers could go with Fields despite McCoy's criticisms.
