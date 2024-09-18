Former Coach Suggests Steelers, Dolphins QB Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling into Week 3 with the belief that Justin Fields is their starting quarterback for another week, but it doesn't mean he's their starter the remainder of the season.
Some have argued that the Steelers should stick with Fields throughout the entire season, giving the 25-year-old a chance to become the team's next franchise quarterback. What does that mean for Russell Wilson, who has been dealing with a calf injury, but was named the starter coming into the year? Well, one former NFL head coach believes they should trade him.
Former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan said on ESPN that maybe the Miami Dolphins could take advantage of the Steelers having two starters. And with Tua Tagovailoa going on Injured Reserve with a head injury, he believes Miami could have Wilson at the top of their list.
"I think he’d be the number one guy you would call about," Ryan said about Wilson.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not confirmed whether or not Wilson would be the starter once he's healthy, but has recently made it clear that his stance with the depth chart has not changed. Currently, Wilson is listed as the No. 1.
"At the beginning of week 1, I said it was debatable and so we will stay status quo. Russell was in pole position. My position regarding pecking order and the depth chart has not changed, guys, and it won’t until the other guy gets healthy and then we’ll give it real consideration. Until then, I won’t speculate," Tomlin said at his most recent press conference.
Wilson does have a no-trade clause in his contract, and could put that to use if the Steelers try to move on from him. With an opportunity to start for the Dolphins, though, instead of sticking in Pittsburgh and losing his job to Fields, maybe he considers it.
Unless the Dolphins come calling, though, it's unlikely the Steelers try to make a quarterback move.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more