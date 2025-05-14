Former NFL QB Knocks Down Steelers' Will Howard
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers are excited and optimistic about what they have in recently drafted quarterback Will Howard. The Steelers selected Howard in the sixth round (185th overall) out of Ohio State University and has the potential to be one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite the anticipation around the newest Steelers youngster and what he may be able to bring in the future, one former NFL quarterback doesn’t believe in the hype.
On his podcast, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, Simms noted that plenty of people on social media were talking about Howard like he should have been taken much earlier in the draft.
“How many times did I have people on my Instagram or Twitter looking at it going, ‘why isn’t Will Howard being talked about as a first-rounder or second-round quarterback?’” Simms said. “I don’t know, because his arm is below average. Because he’s not incredibly accurate. He’s not the greatest athlete in the world.”
Howard helped lead Ohio State to the National Championship in his lone season with the Buckeyes, adding to the high expectations for him at the NFL level. Simms, however, doesn’t see it that way and notes that the school and college success doesn’t mean anything when it comes to making it as a pro.
“I think it’s because of the emblem on the helmet,” Simms said. “People look at that and they go, ‘Wait they’re a top-five team in the country, he’s the quarterback, he’s got to be one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, right?’ No. There’s a bunch of first-round players on the football team with him. And the quarterback is getting the benefit of how awesome the team is there.”
Simms goes on to say that Howard has the potential to expand his game and should utilize his experience from that National Championship run but doesn’t seem him as much more than a reliable backup in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers and their fans are excited about the high ceiling Howard brings to Pittsburgh. He doesn’t need to be a superstar rookie or even reach elite status right away, but he can grow into the position and be a threat with the Steelers for many years down the line.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!