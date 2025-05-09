Steelers Sign QB Will Howard
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made sure they secured the services of their newest quarterback.
The Steelers announced that they signed Will Howard to a four-year contract, who they selected with the No. 185 pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Howard excelled with Ohio State in 2024, completing 73.0% of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and a 175.3 passer rating, earning Third Team All-Big Ten honors.
He would do even better in the College Football Playoff for the Buckeyes, completing 75.2% of his passes for 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions over four games for a 184.4 passer rating.
Howard dominated in the National Championship Game vs. Notre Dame, completing 17-of-21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-23 victory. He earned CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP honors for his play.
He spent his four years in college with Kansas State, with his best season coming in 2023, as he completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and a 140.1 passer rating, earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors.
Howard is one of three quarterbacks on the Steelers roster, along with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!