Former Patriots Stars Roast Steelers Never-Changing Plan
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers inability to win a playoff game in 8 years despite making five appearances since has brought unwanted attention to the operations of the franchise.
One such group of critics is former NFL players, who have criticized a plethora of the people involved. From George Pickens to Arthur Smith to Mike Tomlin, no one has remained safe from the criticism.
Former Patriots coach Matt Patricia and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman are part of the newest round of criticism. They pointed out that they believe that the Steelers have been stagnant in terms of adjustments against their opponents, highlighting that they play opponents the same way that they did when Edelman was still competing.
On Edelman's Games with Names podcast, he did not hold back when addressing the Steelers game planning.
"You knew exactly what they were doing," Edelman said. "And they still do what they did. They still do the same goddamn shit as when I was playing Tomlin's defense. I'm like, 'We still have linebackers covering the three slot? Every time we play Steelers, I have at least nine catches. You would think that they would change it. But no, they do what they do."
Edelman's point holds some weight. While the Steelers have boasted some of the best defenses of the past couple decades, the game has changed significantly in the meantime. Teams have been able to exploit holes in the Steelers planning, especially if it doesn't change throughout the season.
The Steelers are unlikely to move on from head coach Mike Tomlin, and Arthur Smith is likely to stick around after not landing any of the head coach openings. The Steelers faithful will have to hope that changes in the gameplan come around next season, regardless of what talent they are working with.
