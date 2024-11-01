Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Shares Special Reaction With Father
Family ties were on full display ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Former Steelers linebacker Joey Part was a part of the team's pre-game introductions, which elicited a fantastic response from his son, Joey Porter Jr., as he watched him get embraced by the home crowd.
"He wanna play right now," Porter Jr. said. "That's a full circle moment. That's tough."
The eldest Porter was selected in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh out of Colorado State. One of the best pass rushers in team history, he racked up 60 sacks in his eight years in the black and gold (1999-2006), ranking fifth all-time.
As a Steeler, Porter Sr. was a one-time first-team All-Pro ('02), two-time second-team All-Pro ('04, '05) and three-time Pro Bowler ('02, '04, '05) while also helping the organization secure its fifth Super Bowl ring against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2005 campaign.
He would finish his playing days out with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals before returning to Pittsburgh as a defensive assistant in 2014. Porter then became the team's outside linebackers coach in 2015, a title he would hold through the 2018 season.
Now, with his son playing for the same team that he carved out a legendary career with, Porter has remained closely tied to the Steelers. From being there when Porter Jr. was drafted to his first career interception and everything in-between, the connections run deep.
Porter Jr. has surfaced as Pittsburgh's No. 1 cornerback, starting all eight games this season while allowing just 20 receptions and a touchdown on 32 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.
He's following in his father's footsteps as a cornerstone piece of an elite Steelers defense with championship aspirations, and Monday night helped put that into perspective.
