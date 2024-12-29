Former Steelers CB Makes Incredible Game-Winning Interception
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon gave the Los Angeles Rams a chance at the NFC West title, claiming a victory over the Arizona Cardinals with a wild interception in the end zone.
With 37 seconds left in the game, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw to tight end Trey McBride at the goal-line. The ball bounced off McBride's hands and into the air, where Witherspoon located it and made a diving grab in the end zone.
The play ended the game, giving Los Angeles a 13-9 victory over the Cardinald and moving them to 10-6 on the season. Now, heading into the final week, the Rams have a chance to clinch the division, which they can do with a little help from others across the league in Week 18.
This was Witherspoon's first interception of the season and his fourth all-time with the Rams. The 29-year-old started all 17 games for Los Angeles last year but has played in 12 this year, starting just five.
The former San Francisco 49er was traded to the Steelers in 2021 where he spent two seasons in Pittsburgh. He was viewed as the big-name starter for the black and gold heading into the 2022 season but suffered a hamstring injury that shut him down throughout most of the campaign.
He was eventually let go in free agency, where he found his way to the Rams - only to lead to a game-winning interception and a highlight reel play in Week 17.
