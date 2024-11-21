Former Steelers Star's Son Arrested
The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Carlton Haselrig has been sentenced following a prior arrest for the attempted sale of raw fentanyl around the Ligonier area, per TribLive's Rich Cholodofsky.
Cortez Haselrig, who is 27-year-old, was officially ordered to spend up to 16 years in prison after he plead guilty to four felony drug counts, which stemmed from a lengthy multi-county investigation that initially began with claims of drug trafficking.
Per TribLive, Haselrig was known around the area as a high-end dealer that was funneling fentanyl into Westmoreland County. Furthermore, police had received a tip that Haselrig possessed 2,500 single doses of the drug back in June 2022 and was planning on bringing it into the Ligonier area.
He appeared in court in Westmoreland County on Monday, and while it was expected that all parties would be setting up plans for his trial, Haselrig instead went ahead and pled guilty to his charges as a part of a deal he cut with prosecutors that subsequently dissolved six other charges that had been pinned against him.
The sentences will all run together. Haselrig has a previous criminal record that includes illegal gun possession, drug charges and drunk driving, per TribLive.
Haselrig's father, as stated before, was an offensive lineman for the Steelers. Carlton was a 12-round pick in the 1989 draft from Pitt-Johnston. He played in parts of four seasons for the time, primarily on the interior of the line, and appeared in a total of 57 games (36 starts).
Carlton was a Pro Bowler in 1993, his final campaign in Pittsburgh, before finishing off his career as a member of the New York Jets in 1995. He went on to have a career in mixed martial arts, even being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, before passing away in 2020.
