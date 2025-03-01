Former Steelers OT Expected to Get Big Payday
PITTSBURGH -- With Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. set to hit the open market, we are now able to get an estimation of his value for when free agency opens up shortly.
The Steelers are moving on from Moore due to a backlog of young talent on the line, including Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones. Although Moore is just 27, the Steelers are opting for younger talent in hopes to reinvigorate an offense that was far from excellent in 2024.
According to Spotrac, a salary and contract site for major sports, Moore will be in for quite the pay day once free agency opens. Spotrac estimates that Moore will likely receive a three-year deal, with an annual salary of $12.6 million. This possible contract, which would total $37.74 million, would put him within the upper echelon of offensive tackles in the NFL. It would make Moore the 13th highest paid left tackle in football, as well as No. 174 across the league.
It is important to note that those placements will change based on other free agents, but it is an interesting placement nonetheless. Moore's rookie contract expired at the end of this past season, leading him to go from $1.1 million two years ago, to $3 million this past season and a possible increase of four times that much heading into next season.
Comparable current contracts to the projected one for Moore according to Spotrac includes the Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata as well as the Cincinnati Bengals Orlando Brown Jr., both of which garnering large contracts in recent years.
There are plenty of offensive lineman needy teams in the NFL, and the Steelers have enough talent to move on from Moore. That being said, Moore should be able to garner a big payday for himself on the open market.
