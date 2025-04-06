Former Steelers WR Taking Over UFL
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Deon Cain is taking over the early portion of the UFL season, stealing the show in the Birmingham Stallions' win over the Michigan Panthers in Week 2.
Cain totaled four catches for 84 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown reception. He also added two kick returns for 61 yards, giving him 145 all-purpose yards in the team's 21-12 victory.
Through two games, Cain leads the UFL with 311 all-purpose yards. In the team's season opener, he had two catches for nine yards and five kick returns for 157 yards. Second place for all-purprose yards in the UFL through two games is Jonathan Adams of the Memphis Showboats. Adams has 221 all-purpose yards this season.
Cain spent two seasons with the Steelers in 2019 and 2020. The sixth-round pick out of Clemson in the 2018 NFL Draft spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-2019), Steelers (2019-2020), Baltimore Ravens (2021), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2022, 2023), Buffalo Bills (2024) and Carolina Panthers (2024) during his NFL career.
Since then, he's spent time in the UFL and has made a name for himself. In 2023, he was named the Championship Game's MVP with the Stallions. Now, he appears to be on the short list for best all-around players in the league for the 2025 season.
If it continues, it wouldn't be surprising to see Cain get another opportunity to make an NFL roster this summer, and you can never rule out a return to the Steelers as they look for wide receiver depth.
