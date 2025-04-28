Former Steelers WR Visits Third AFC North Team
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson may soon continue his tour around the AFC North.
Per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the 28-year-old has completed a visit with the Cleveland Browns, who could use some additional help at the position alongside Jerry Jeudy.
Steelers fans need no introduction to Johnson, who was selected with a 2019 third-round pick that the team acquired from the Oakland Raiders in the Antonio Brown trade.
He went on to record 4,363 yards with 25 scores in 77 games with the team over parts of five seasons and even earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 before being sent to the Carolina Panthers in March 2024 for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round pick, which was used on Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee.
Johnson was rather productive throughout his short tenure with the Carolina Panthers, as he hauled in 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.
One of the more highly sought-after receivers at the trade deadline last season, the Baltimore Ravens acquired Johnson alongside a 2025 sixth-rounder in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Despite the Ravens' own need for additional skill position talent, Johnson never found his footing with the eventual division champions.
He logged 17 snaps in his initial contest with the team during Week 9, though he earned just 23 reps over the following three games before refusing to play at all against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, resulting in a one-game suspension.
Johnson was eventually released and subsequently claimed by the Houston Texans in December. He posted two catches for 12 yards in the regular season finale before hauling in one reception for 12 yards in a Wild Card round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs.
Houston also let him go before its Divisional Round bout with the Kansas City Chiefs, and while the Ravens proceeded to claim Johnson, they only did so for compensatory pick purposes.
If Johnson were to latch on with the Browns, he'd reunite with his former quarterback in Kenny Pickett, who spent two years together as members of the Steelers.
