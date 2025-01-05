Steelers Offensive Woes Continue in Disastrous Season Finale
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers knew going into their regular season finale that the Baltimore Ravens had locked up the AFC North, but still had seeding to play for against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.
With a win, they would lock up the No. 5 seed and a matchup against the Houston Texans. With a loss, they would face the Ravens once again after splitting the season series.
Defensive back DeShon Elliot got the energy going for the Steelers, knocking Khalil Herbert down for a gain of zero on the first play. Two middle-yardage passes from quarterback Joe Burrow had the Bengals across midfield quite early. Catches from receiver Ja'Marr Chase and tight end Mike Gesicki got the Bengals into the red zone before Chase was open in the end zone for a 12-yard pass from Burrow to open up the scoring.
Wilson tried to get wideout George Pickens targets early, but a screen pass was stuffed that led to a 3rd down on their first drive. A Trey Hendrickson sack on 3rd down led the Steelers to go three-and-out. They officially end the season having zero first drive touchdowns.
On the next drive, a TFL for defensive back Cory Trice on second down put the pressure on Burrow, but a pitch to Gesicki kept the drive going. The Bengals kept moving down the field until Elliott stopped Gesicki at the line of scrimmage to force a 3rd down. A forced fumble by linebacker Patrick Queen was recovered by Herbert which led to to a 4th and 10. The Bengals would then kick a field goal to make it a 10-0 game by the end of the first quarter.
Running back Najee Harris ran for 10 yards to get the Steelers their first first down of the game. Then, Mike Williams got wide open on a long 3rd down and caught the ball for 25 yards to put the Steelers in opposing territory. A defensive pass interference call on 3rd down kept the Steelers on the field, and Harris put them into the red zone with an 11-yard rush.
A pass on 3rd down in the red zone from Wilson to tight end Darnell Washington led to another pass interference on the Bengals, giving the Steelers a new set of downs at the 1-yard line. Harris made quick work of the play, rushing in on 1st and goal to make it a three point game.
On the ensuing possession, the Bengals got favorable field position before Herbert was stopped by defensive back Joey Porter Jr. on 3rd down. A 4th and 1 conversion attempt went awry, and the Steelers got the ball back.
The Steelers ran the ball twice with running back Jaylen Warren for 7 yards before a deflected pass intended for Van Jefferson was incomplete and the Bengals received possession again.
A sack by Preston Smith led to the first big stop for the Steelers, but a fumble on the punt reception by wideout Calvin Austin gave the Bengals prime field possession on the Steelers 33 after punting from their own 19.
It seemed as if linebacker T.J. Watt had forced a fumble that would have forced the Bengals to kick the ball, but a defensive holding on defensive back Cory Trice kept the Bengals drive alive. On 2nd and 12, Beanie Bishop intercepted Burrow with 70 seconds left to go in the half.
A contentious play on fourth down was ruled short, giving the Bengals the ball back with 48 seconds to go in the half with 37 yards to go. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward's second batted ball of the night made it a big 3rd down in the red zone. On that play, Burrow was unable to hit Chase and Cam York went on to make it a 6-point game at 13-7 entering the half on a field goal.
The Steelers began with the ball in the second half, and proceeded to have their third three-and-out of the game. A few chunk plays brought the Bengals to the red zone including a 15-yard catch by Tee Higgins.
Burrow would go on to take a sack from linebacker Nick Herbig and Heyward on 3rd and 2 from the Steelers 5. That sack saw him stay on the ground for awhile with what appeared to be a head injury and the Bengals would go on to kick a field goal to make it 16-7.
On the ensuing Steelers' drive on 3rd down, Wilson tried a deep ball for just the second time this game, hitting Pickens in stride, but Pickens couldn't hang on. The Steelers punted again.
Burrow returned for the next drive, but the Bengals focused more on the run. At the end of the third quarter, the Steelers trailed by 9 with the Bengals having possession on the Steelers 41. After the Bengals made it to just outside the redzone, Elliot stopped the momentum with a TFL on 2nd down. However, a shovel pass from Burrow to tight end Tanner Hudson put the Bengals at the 10. A Steelers stop on 3rd down allowed for York to kick again and make it 19-7.
The Steelers would gain two first downs before regaining momentum and the energy of the crowd on a 12 yard run play by Harris. However, Harris would get injured on the run. Wilson found Pickens open on a deep slant, but Taylor-Britt popped the ball out and Pickens couldn't hold on.
Then, after a first-down run by Wilson, he found Freiermuth on a busted quarters coverage by the Bengals, hitting him wide open for a 19-yard touchdown. The Steelers only trailed 19-14 following the score.
Heyward notched his third batted pass on the opening play of the next drive, and defensive stops from the Steelers led the Bengals to punt up less than a touchdown with 6 minutes to go.
The Steelers started their next drive from their 11, and started rough following an overthrow and tipped ball on the first play on a short pass to Warren. Wilson got Freiermuth involved on 2nd down, but no gain on 3rd led to the Steelers punting again.
A muffed punt by DJ Ivey was recovered by tight end Connor Heyward put the Steelers on the Bengals 37 with a new set of downs. On the first play, Pickens dropped his third pass of the game before Freiermuth caught a first down pass.
With 2nd and 9, Wilson took a sack to bring up a pivotal 3rd and 15. Targetting Williams in the endzone, it was tipped away. The Steelers would get a second chance at the deep ball as running back Cordarrelle Patterson was called for holding and 3rd and 25 would bear nothing following a 7 yard pass to Freiermuth. Boswell's kick was good, making it 19-17.
The Steelers defense came alive as the Bengals took the field, with the Bengals stalling on two plays before defensive lineman Keeanu Benton sacked Burrow, forcing a punt up two points.
The Steelers began their drive at their own 25 with the game on the line. A pass from Wilson to Harris for a loss of two yards opened the drive, and a pass to Freiermuth made it a 3rd and 9. Wilson would pass to Freiermuth once again, keeping the drive alive.
A rush by Wilson where he confoundingly did not go out of bounds kept the clock running, and a sack put the Steelers at 3rd and 12 at their 40 with no timeouts with 20 seconds remaining. Wilson overthrew Pickens and the 4th down play was an incomplete pass to Freiermuth that would end the game.
Offensive miscommunication was the overarching theme in the game, as the Steelers fell to the Bengals 19-17 and lost their last four games to end the season. They will have to wait for tomorrow's results to see who they play in the playoffs.
