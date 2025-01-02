Former Steelers QB to Start for 49ers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will start his 15 NFL game in Week 18, heading out as QB1 for the San Francisco 49ers as they take on the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Kyle Shannahan announced.
Dobbs will get a shot at revenge in his first start of the season. The 29 year old started eight games for the Cardinals last season before being traded at the deadline to the Minnesota Vikings. He went 1-7, but went 2-2 for the Vikings after the trade.
Since being the Steelers' fourth-round pick in 2017, Dobbs has made his way around the NFL, playing for six teams and racking up 22 games of experience and 14 starts. He carries a 3-11 record into Week 18, with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
The 49ers are letting Dobbs get the start as they try to determine what's happening with Brock Purdy's elbow. Purdy said his arm was "on fire" during the team's Week 17 games, but the team announced he's believed to have avoided major injury. So, while they rest him until next season, they'll let Dobbs close out the year.
Dobbs could be one of several former Steelers quarterbacks to take the field in Week 18. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to let Chris Oladokun get reps, while the Philadephia Eagles may still be relying on Kenny Pickett as their starter. Mason Rudolph will split time with Will Levis for the Tennessee Titans, and Mitch Trubisky got action last week for the Buffalo Bills, meaning he could again as they rest for the playoffs.
