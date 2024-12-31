Steelers Rookie Roman Wilson Takes Massive Step Toward Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping they can get an offensive lift heading into the postseason. The team announced that rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was one of the players who returned to practice, along with defensive lineman Logan Lee, and linebacker Cole Holcomb.
With this update, the Steelers are one step closer to having their 2024 third-round pick available. While he returns to practice, Wilson remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. They now have 21 days to either fully activate him or he will be out for the remainder of the year.
Wilson's rookie season is finally taking a positive turn. Since the Steelers selected him out of the University of Michigan, it's been tough break after tough break. He was injured during training camp with an ankle sprain that kept him out of preseason and the first five weeks of the NFL season.
Wilson returned in Week 6 for the Steelers, but it wasn't the debut he or the team hoped for. He logged only five snaps and was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve again due to a hamstring injury.
Over the next few weeks, Wilson has the opportunity to make his rookie year count. The Steelers selected him this past draft with the hopes of him being an impact player. He was a star at the University of Michigan, and the idea was that he would become the complimentary number two receiver behind George Pickens. During his final season with the Michigan Wolverines, he hauled in nearly 800 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns en route to a National Championship.
The Steelers' offense could especially use the boost for their final regular season game and upcoming Wild Card game. Their offense has struggled over the last few weeks, and when Pickens was out of the lineup, the lack of talent on the outside was never more noticeable. Now, the team could potentially add Wilson back in time for the postseason, joining Pickens, Mike Williams, Calvin Austin III, and Van Jefferson as more weapons for quarterback Russell Wilson.
