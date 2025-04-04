Former Steelers QB Lands New Starting Job
After signing him to a two-year, $40 million in free agency, the New York Jets are putting all their faith in former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
While speaking with reporters at the annual league meetings, Jets general manager Darren Mougey left no doubt regarding Fields' role heading into the 2025 season.
"We believe Justin is the starter,” Mougey said, via the team's official website. “We believe in Justin - we believe we can win with Justin. So, we’re excited about Justin.”
Fields sought out that level of clarity from Pittsburgh before hitting the open market, as it was reported that he wanted to be guaranteed the starting job prior to re-upping with the team.
With all of the leverage in negotiations, the 26-year-old never saw talks heat up with the Steelers. As a result, he departed after one season with the organization in favor of the Jets, who assured him $30 million and went to heights Pittsburgh likely never would've.
New York head coach Aaron Glenn, who was hired alongside Mougey this offseason, was nothing but complementary of Fields and believes he's primed to take a huge step forward next year.
"He has a quiet confidence about himself," Glenn told NFL Network's Judy Battista. "He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that's dynamic not just in college but the NFL, as well. I just think he's ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback. So, he's going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there."
Glenn was the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator for Fields' entire three-year tenure with the Chicago Bears from 2021 to 2023, meaning the pair is certainly familiar with one another.
Fields finished his stint in Pittsburgh with 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception in tandem with 289 yards and five scores on the ground.
After losing him, the Steelers have put all their eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket while also bringing back Mason Rudolph on a two-year contract worth $7.5 million.
