Steelers Insider Shuts Down First-Round QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have tough decisions coming in regards to the quarterback decision after years of consistent instability.
With Aaron Rodgers yet to sign with the team, the Steelers look like they are floundering as they have been unable to land their leader of the future.
Rodgers being the only true remaining possible starter in free agency presents an issue in the fact that the Steelers may need to dive into the draft for a quarterback in the weakest class since 2022, when they selected Kenny Pickett in the first round.
Despite this, one insider believes that quarterback is entirely out of the question for the team in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac says that you can "rule out" the Steelers selecting a passer in the first round, but other positions remain on the table.
"Can't say definitely because I'm not in that draft room. You can rule out a QB in Rd 1," Dulac wrote. "I won't say the same about a[n] RB, even though I don't think that will be the case."
This is an interesting possible development, as the Steelers have sent conflicting messages about the future of the position. While the team has stated that they are comfortable with Rudolph leading the team into the coming season, they have also worked quite hard to land Rodgers. If Rodgers cannot be landed, then they will have to run with Rudolph and now apparently will not have any sort of high-end young talent to bolster the room.
Due to the quarterback class not being that impressive this season, this move could end up helping them. However, it seems a bit shortsighted to block off the first round selection from a position of need before seeing who falls to No. 21.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!